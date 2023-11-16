Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
Should you wager on Alex DeBrincat to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- DeBrincat has scored in six of 15 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.4%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|21:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|4
|3
|1
|17:39
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
