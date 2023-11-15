In a Week 12 schedule that features a lot of compelling contests, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines versus the Maryland Terrapins.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-4)

Western Michigan Broncos at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-10)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Indiana (-4.5)

