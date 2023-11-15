Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Week 12 schedule that features a lot of compelling contests, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines versus the Maryland Terrapins.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-4)
Western Michigan Broncos at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-10)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)
Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Indiana (-4.5)
