Malik Beasley will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Beasley totaled nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 118-109 win versus the Bulls.

We're going to look at Beasley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Over 2.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last year, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the league last year, giving up 42.3 per game.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.2.

On defense, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 20 2 0 6 0 2

