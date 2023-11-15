The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4), winners of three straight as well. The Kings are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Kings sport a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from the Lakers.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Sacramento and its opponents are more successful (55.6% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (45.5%).

The Lakers have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, the Lakers are scoring 113.1 points per game (15th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 115.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (19th-ranked).

So far this year, Los Angeles is grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45.7 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per contest.

This season, Los Angeles is averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10 (third-worst), they rank 23rd in the league with a 34% three-point percentage.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings put up 113.4 points per game and allow 114.4, ranking them 13th in the league offensively and 18th on defense.

In 2023-24, Sacramento is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 13th in rebounds allowed (43).

The Kings are ninth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Sacramento is 10th in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and 15th in turnovers forced (14.2).

Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2). However they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

