Player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Travis Sanheim and others are available when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:20 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Sebastian Aho has accumulated 13 points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding nine assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Travis Konecny has amassed 13 points this season, with nine goals and four assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.