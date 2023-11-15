Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four straight home games, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Flyers (+185)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.
- Carolina is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Carolina's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won six (54.5%).
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +185 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Flyers.
- Philadelphia has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Player Props
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|50 (11th)
|Goals
|48 (17th)
|49 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (16th)
|14 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (30th)
|12 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over three times.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (49 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a +1 goal differential .
Flyers Advanced Stats
- The Flyers went 4-6-0 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- Four of Philadelphia's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 8.1 goals.
- The Flyers have scored 48 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in the league.
- The Flyers' 46 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
