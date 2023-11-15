The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four straight home games, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-225) Flyers (+185) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.

Carolina is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Carolina's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won six (54.5%).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +185 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 50 (11th) Goals 48 (17th) 49 (18th) Goals Allowed 46 (16th) 14 (6th) Power Play Goals 4 (30th) 12 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over three times.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (49 total) in league action.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a +1 goal differential .

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers went 4-6-0 in its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread during that span.

Four of Philadelphia's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 8.1 goals.

The Flyers have scored 48 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in the league.

The Flyers' 46 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

