Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his previous game (November 13 win against the Bulls), posted 35 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-120)

Over 29.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA last season, conceding 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the league last year, giving up 42.3 per game.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.2.

On defense, the Raptors allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 28 16 4 2 0 0 1

