The South Florida Bulls (1-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Information

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 65.7 321st 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.2 299th 150th 13.4 Assists 10.7 338th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 15.1 355th

