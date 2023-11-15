The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 - - FanDuel Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 -315 +250

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Ohio has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Bobcats are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

