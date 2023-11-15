Wednesday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (1-0) and Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) squaring off at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 112-37 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Florida, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 112, Central Michigan 37

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-74.8)

South Florida (-74.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Central Michigan Performance Insights

Central Michigan posted 65.7 points per game (321st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 73 points per contest (264th-ranked).

Last year the Chippewas pulled down 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

In terms of assists, Central Michigan put up just 10.7 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

The Chippewas committed 15.1 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.8 turnovers per game (112th-ranked).

The Chippewas, who were 299th in college basketball with 6.2 treys per game, shot just 30% from three-point land, which was 11th-worst in the nation.

Last season Central Michigan ceded 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from downtown.

Central Michigan attempted 33.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.3% of the shots it attempted (and 72.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.5 treys per contest, which were 37.7% of its shots (and 27.2% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.