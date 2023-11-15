How to Watch Central Michigan vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls gave up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Central Michigan compiled a 7-6 straight up record in games it shot above 43.1% from the field.
- The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulls finished 54th.
- The Chippewas scored an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 72 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- Central Michigan went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 72 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
- In 2022-23, the Chippewas gave up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).
- At home, Central Michigan drained 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.