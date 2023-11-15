The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls gave up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Central Michigan compiled a 7-6 straight up record in games it shot above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulls finished 54th.
  • The Chippewas scored an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 72 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
  • Central Michigan went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Chippewas gave up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).
  • At home, Central Michigan drained 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 89-59 Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State L 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

