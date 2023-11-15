The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls gave up to their opponents (43.1%).

Central Michigan compiled a 7-6 straight up record in games it shot above 43.1% from the field.

The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulls finished 54th.

The Chippewas scored an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 72 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

Central Michigan went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).

In 2022-23, the Chippewas gave up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).

At home, Central Michigan drained 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule