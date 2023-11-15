Which team is going to come out on top on Wednesday, November 15, when the Ohio Bobcats and Central Michigan Chippewas match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bobcats. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-10.5) Under (46.5) Ohio 29, Central Michigan 15

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Chippewas based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

So far this year, the Chippewas have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread.

Chippewas games have hit the over in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The average over/under for Central Michigan games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Bobcats are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Bobcats have played nine games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 47.2, 0.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Chippewas vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.6 15.1 23.0 16.2 20.2 14.0 Central Michigan 24.1 30.7 31.3 26.5 19.3 33.5

