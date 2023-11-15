Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - November 15
Scottie Barnes and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Toronto Raptors (5-5) and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks' Last Game
On Monday, in their last game, the Bucks topped the Bulls 118-109. With 35 points, Antetokounmpo was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|35
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bobby Portis
|19
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Khris Middleton
|13
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.
- Damian Lillard contributes with 22.5 points per game, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.
- Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
