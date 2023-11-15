Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Barnes and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 30.5 points. That is 6.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -159) 5.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points per game this season, 2.0 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 21 points Barnes scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Dennis Schroder is 14.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 15.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged nine assists per game this season, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Schroder has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

