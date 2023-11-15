The Toronto Raptors (5-5) play the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) at Scotiabank Arena on November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Raptors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Bucks put up 115.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.2 the Raptors allow.

Milwaukee is 6-3 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 116.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.3 points per game in away games, a difference of one points per contest.

Milwaukee surrenders 115 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 123.3 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

