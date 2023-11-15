How to Watch the Bucks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (5-5) play the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) at Scotiabank Arena on November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bucks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bucks vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Raptors Prediction
|Bucks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Raptors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Raptors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.
- The Bucks put up 115.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.2 the Raptors allow.
- Milwaukee is 6-3 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 116.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.3 points per game in away games, a difference of one points per contest.
- Milwaukee surrenders 115 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 123.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Rest
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.