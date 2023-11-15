Bucks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - November 15
Take a look at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bucks ready for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (5-5) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Bucks came out on top in their last matchup 118-109 against the Bulls on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points in the Bucks' victory, leading the team.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Questionable
|Groin
|5.5
|3.5
|2.5
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Foot), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), OG Anunoby: Questionable (Finger)
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSWI
