Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the LSU Tigers take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Tuesday.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Kent State vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
No. 4 Utah Utes vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Mavericks vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas
- TV: LHN
No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
- Location: Missoula, Montana
How to Watch Washington State vs. Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
