The Kent State Golden Flashes and the LSU Tigers take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Tuesday.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Kent State vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

No. 4 Utah Utes vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ferrell Center
  • Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas

  • TV: LHN

No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Dahlberg Arena
  • Location: Missoula, Montana

How to Watch Washington State vs. Montana

