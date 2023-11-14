The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on B1G+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-23.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last year.

Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 12 Wildcats games went over the point total.

