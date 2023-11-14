How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Toledo vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Eastern Michigan vs Florida Atlantic (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Bowling Green vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 133rd.
- The Broncos scored 7.1 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).
- When it scored more than 62.8 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-11.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Western Michigan averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 68 away.
- At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Dakota State
|L 80-76
|University Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia State
|L 77-70
|University Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Raider Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.