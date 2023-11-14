The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 133rd.
  • The Broncos scored 7.1 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).
  • When it scored more than 62.8 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-11.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Michigan averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 68 away.
  • At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Dakota State L 80-76 University Arena
11/11/2023 Georgia State L 77-70 University Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena

