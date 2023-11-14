The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Western Michigan compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot above 41.4% from the field.

The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 133rd.

The Broncos scored 7.1 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).

When it scored more than 62.8 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-11.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Western Michigan averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 68 away.

At home, the Broncos gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule