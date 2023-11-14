In the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Huskies to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+5) Toss Up (55) Northern Illinois 29, Western Michigan 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 36.4% chance to win.

The Broncos have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Western Michigan has a 3-3 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Broncos' 10 games with a set total.

The average total in Western Michigan games this season is 3.0 fewer points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Huskies have covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it has played as 5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

The Huskies have played 10 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

Northern Illinois games this season have posted an average total of 47.7, which is 7.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.2 22.7 17.0 16.4 31.4 29.0 Western Michigan 27.4 32.3 34.0 25.8 23.0 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.