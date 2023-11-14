The Toledo Rockets (9-1) face a MAC matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24 Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Rockets have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter.

Bowling Green has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Falcons have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

The Rockets have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+10)



Bowling Green (+10) In nine Toledo games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In nine games played Bowling Green has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Toledo's games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 50.5 points.

In the Bowling Green's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's over/under of 50.5.

The total for the game of 50.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (35.9 points per game) and Bowling Green (25.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.3 49 Implied Total AVG 31.8 33 30.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 40.7 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.8 24.7 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-0-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

