How to Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The Thunder average 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 124.2 points, it is 2-1.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Spurs put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Thunder give up to opponents (114.1).
- San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are posting 119.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.3).
- Oklahoma City is surrendering 121.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.0 more points than it is allowing in road games (103.3).
- In home games, the Thunder are averaging 1.1 fewer threes per game (11.2) than away from home (12.3). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in away games (40.2%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs score 116.8 points per game, 7.6 more than on the road (109.2). Defensively they give up 121.2 points per game at home, 6.0 less than away (127.2).
- San Antonio is allowing fewer points at home (121.2 per game) than on the road (127.2).
- At home the Spurs are picking up 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28.0).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
