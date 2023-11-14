The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Thunder average 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 124.2 points, it is 2-1.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Spurs put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Thunder give up to opponents (114.1).

San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are posting 119.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.3).

Oklahoma City is surrendering 121.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.0 more points than it is allowing in road games (103.3).

In home games, the Thunder are averaging 1.1 fewer threes per game (11.2) than away from home (12.3). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in away games (40.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 116.8 points per game, 7.6 more than on the road (109.2). Defensively they give up 121.2 points per game at home, 6.0 less than away (127.2).

San Antonio is allowing fewer points at home (121.2 per game) than on the road (127.2).

At home the Spurs are picking up 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28.0).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Spurs Injuries