The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Athletics Center O'rena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

Oakland covered 11 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Bowling Green sported a 12-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-18-0 mark from Oakland.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 73.3 149.3 76.3 154.8 146.3 Bowling Green 76.0 149.3 78.5 154.8 152.5

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Grizzlies scored 5.2 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Falcons gave up (78.5).

When Oakland totaled more than 78.5 points last season, it went 3-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0 Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Bowling Green 8-6 Home Record 7-9 5-10 Away Record 4-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

