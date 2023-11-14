Tuesday's game at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) matching up with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 79-73 win for Michigan, who are favored by our model.

The Golden Grizzlies' last game was an 87-62 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 79, Oakland 73

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Grizzlies had a -186 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 65.5 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and allowed 71.7 per outing to rank 329th in college basketball.

In Horizon action, Oakland averaged 1.3 fewer points (64.2) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Golden Grizzlies averaged 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 60.0.

Oakland gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.