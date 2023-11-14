Tuesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) going head to head at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Oakland vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Oakland 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-11.0)

Bowling Green (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Oakland Performance Insights

On offense, Oakland was the 136th-ranked squad in the country (73.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 332nd (76.3 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Golden Grizzlies were 319th in the country in rebounds (28.9 per game) and 12th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.8).

Oakland was 281st in the nation in assists (11.8 per game) last season.

The Golden Grizzlies were 192nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 24th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%) last season.

Oakland was the 24th-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 18th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.8%) last season.

Oakland attempted 60.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oakland's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.2% were 3-pointers.

