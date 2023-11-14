The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Paul George and others in this outing.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -132) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Jokic's 26.3 points per game average is 4.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 4.8 less than his prop total on Tuesday (18.5).

He averages 3.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 7.5.

He 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 27.3 points George scores per game are 5.8 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

George averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Kawhi Leonard has scored 23 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged five assists per game this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).

Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

