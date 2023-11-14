The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) and Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) will battle in a clash of MAC rivals at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 29, Western Michigan 26

Northern Illinois 29, Western Michigan 26 Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

The Huskies have a 1-2 record (winning just 20% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Western Michigan has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Broncos have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+4.5)



Western Michigan (+4.5) Northern Illinois is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

In Western Michigan's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Three of Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 56.5 points.

There have been five Western Michigan games that have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 51.6 points per game, 4.9 points fewer than the total of 56.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 49.3 46.1 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27.2 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 0-5-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 52.9 51.3 Implied Total AVG 33.5 30.3 35.7 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

