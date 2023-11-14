Who's likely to score in the NHL on Monday? There are two games on the slate, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Rantanen's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 11 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +175 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Hyman's stats: 7 goals in 13 games

Bo Horvat (Islanders) +200 to score

Islanders vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Horvat's stats: 4 goals in 12 games

Brock Nelson (Islanders) +210 to score

Islanders vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Nelson's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Jared McCann (Kraken) +210 to score

Kraken vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 McCann's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +230 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Kane's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oilers) +230 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Nugent-Hopkins' stats: 3 goals in 13 games

