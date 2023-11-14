The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) play the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Information

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 70.9 191st 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 70th 14.6 Assists 14.6 70th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.3 36th

