The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) go up against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans scored an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.

Michigan State put together a 15-5 record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Michigan State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).

At home, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72).

At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

