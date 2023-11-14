The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) square off against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Illinois went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, just four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% clip from the field last season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.

Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

When Marquette allowed fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70).

The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.

At home, Illinois averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.9%).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.7.

Marquette knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center 11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center 11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center 11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center 11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule