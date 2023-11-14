The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) square off against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Illinois went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, just four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
  • When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% clip from the field last season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
  • Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
  • When Marquette allowed fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70).
  • The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Illinois averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.9%).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.7.
  • Marquette knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum

