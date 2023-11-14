How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) square off against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Illinois went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, just four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% clip from the field last season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
- Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- When Marquette allowed fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70).
- The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.
- At home, Illinois averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.9%).
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.7.
- Marquette knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
