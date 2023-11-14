Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
