The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (2-8) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Eagles favored to win by 4.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. Akron matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-4.5) 38.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-5.5) 39.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Akron has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Zips have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.