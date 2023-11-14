The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium in a MAC showdown.

While Eastern Michigan's defense ranks 59th with 25 points allowed per game, the Eagles have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 14th-worst (19 points per game). Akron's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 15.4 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 85th with 28.1 points surrendered per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Akron 260.1 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (128th) 394.1 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (31st) 105.3 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.4 (129th) 154.8 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (99th) 14 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 15 (49th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 1,420 yards passing for Eastern Michigan, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 88 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has 456 rushing yards on 97 carries with two touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 200 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Samson Evans has carried the ball 105 times for 437 yards (43.7 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's leads his squad with 393 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 308-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes on 51 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's 19 grabs have yielded 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has recored 1,044 passing yards, or 104.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 541 rushing yards have come on 111 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) on 28 catches with one touchdown.

DJ Iron has run for 215 yards across 61 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings has hauled in 444 receiving yards on 42 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Daniel George has caught 43 passes and compiled 425 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with one touchdown.

