The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Michigan vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 44% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.3% the Owls' opponents shot last season.

Eastern Michigan put together a 6-16 straight up record in games it shot above 40.3% from the field.

The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 91st.

The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Owls allowed.

Eastern Michigan put together a 7-14 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan scored fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (74) last season.

At home, the Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.4).

Eastern Michigan made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule