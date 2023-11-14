MAC opponents will do battle when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) battle the Akron Zips (2-8) at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. Akron?

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18
  • Eastern Michigan has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, Akron has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Zips have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 62.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)
  • Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-4-0 this season.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • In nine games played Akron has recorded three wins against the spread.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39)
  • Four of Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 39 points.
  • In the Akron's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's over/under of 39.
  • Eastern Michigan averages 19 points per game against Akron's 15.4, amounting to 4.6 points under the game's total of 39.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.3 45.6 46.8
Implied Total AVG 28.2 25.5 30.4
ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Akron

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.7 44.7 44.7
Implied Total AVG 28 24.3 29.8
ATS Record 3-5-1 0-2-1 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-1 0-6

