The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) play the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Duke went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were only 4.1 more points than the Spartans allowed (67.9).

Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Michigan State went 16-7 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

Michigan State had a 16-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Duke averaged 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).

When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in road games (68.4).

Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away (72).

Michigan State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule