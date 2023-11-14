The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Detroit Mercy's games last year hit the over.

The Titans had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Ole Miss was less successful against the spread than Detroit Mercy last season, tallying an ATS record of 11-19-0, compared to the 14-16-0 mark of the Titans.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 67.5 144.1 69.1 144.4 134.8 Detroit Mercy 76.6 144.1 75.3 144.4 147.6

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.

Detroit Mercy went 11-11 against the spread and 13-11 overall when it scored more than 69.1 points last season.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 16-14-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Detroit Mercy 7-10 Home Record 9-5 2-9 Away Record 5-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

