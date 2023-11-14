Tuesday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) going head to head at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 84-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Detroit Mercy 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-23.9)

Ole Miss (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

Last season Detroit Mercy put up 76.6 points per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.3 points per contest (318th-ranked).

Last year the Titans pulled down 33.7 rebounds per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.6 rebounds per contest (143rd-ranked).

Detroit Mercy dished out 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in college basketball.

The Titans ranked 122nd in the nation with 11.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Titans dominated in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked eighth-best in college basketball in three-pointers (10.2 per game) and 11th-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.6%).

Detroit Mercy surrendered 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 36.6% three-point percentage (331st-ranked).

Detroit Mercy took 56.8% two-pointers and 43.2% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 61.4% were two-pointers and 38.6% were three-pointers.

