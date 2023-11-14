The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) battle the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Detroit Mercy had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.

The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 13-11.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.

At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.8.

At home, Detroit Mercy made 9.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule