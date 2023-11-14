The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) battle the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Detroit Mercy had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.
  • The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 13-11.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.
  • At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.8.
  • At home, Detroit Mercy made 9.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Toledo L 94-60 Savage Arena
11/10/2023 @ Cincinnati L 93-61 Fifth Third Arena
11/14/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
11/21/2023 Eastern Michigan - Calihan Hall

