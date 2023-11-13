The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
  • St. John's (NY) had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished 52nd.
  • Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm averaged were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
  • St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.
  • The Wolverines scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm allowed (75.2).
  • Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, St. John's (NY) posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (75.6).
  • In home games, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) fared better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

