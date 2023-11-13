How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- St. John's (NY) had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished 52nd.
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm averaged were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
- St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (43.4%).
- Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.
- The Wolverines scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm allowed (75.2).
- Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, St. John's (NY) posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (75.6).
- In home games, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) fared better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
