The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

St. John's (NY) had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm averaged were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (43.4%).

Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.

The Wolverines scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm allowed (75.2).

Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, St. John's (NY) posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (75.6).

In home games, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) fared better at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena 11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden 11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena 11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule