The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.
  • Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.
  • Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.
  • The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
  • Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
  • Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
  • The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.