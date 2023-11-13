The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) host the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wolverines Betting Records & Stats

Michigan and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

The Wolverines were 15-13-0 against the spread last season.

Michigan (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 5.3% more often than St. John's (NY) (14-15-0) last season.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Wolverines put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.

Michigan went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it scored more than 75.2 points last season.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

