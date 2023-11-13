The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) Rank St. John's (NY) AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 73.4 134th 316th 75.2 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 5th 37.2 Rebounds 34.1 52nd 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 40th 15.2 Assists 12.2 249th 320th 13.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

