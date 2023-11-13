The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
  • Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wolverines ranked 256th.
  • The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed.
  • Michigan put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.2 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).
  • At home, the Wolverines conceded 68 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • At home, Michigan made 8.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

