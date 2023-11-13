The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.

Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wolverines ranked 256th.

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed.

Michigan put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.2 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).

At home, the Wolverines conceded 68 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

At home, Michigan made 8.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

