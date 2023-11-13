The Milwaukee Bucks, with Damian Lillard, face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 120-118 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Lillard put up 34 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 41 40 5 5 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.