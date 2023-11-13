The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-21.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 152.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Michigan went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

The Chippewas won their only game last year when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Florida State put together a 10-17-0 ATS record last year.

Seminoles games hit the over 15 out of 29 times last season.

