The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.

The Chippewas scored 10.5 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Seminoles gave up to opponents (76.2).

When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.

At home, the Chippewas gave up 71.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.

At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule