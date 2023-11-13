How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
- Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
- The Chippewas scored 10.5 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Seminoles gave up to opponents (76.2).
- When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.
- At home, the Chippewas gave up 71.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.
- At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
