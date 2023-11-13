The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Central Michigan vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
  • Last season, Central Michigan had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
  • The Chippewas scored 10.5 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Seminoles gave up to opponents (76.2).
  • When it scored more than 76.2 points last season, Central Michigan went 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.
  • At home, the Chippewas gave up 71.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.
  • At home, Central Michigan made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 89-59 Lloyd Noble Center
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.