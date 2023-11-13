Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) and Chicago Bulls (4-6) will square off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

BSWI, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks lost to the Magic on Saturday, 112-97. Their top scorer was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 10 7 4 2 0 Cameron Payne 14 0 2 2 0 2 Bobby Portis 13 7 1 2 0 2

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 24.5 points, 3 assists and 11.5 boards per game, shooting 54.3% from the field.

Lillard's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 34.4% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Brook Lopez posts 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

