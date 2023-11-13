Oddsmakers have listed player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 4.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Monday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 24.5. That is 2.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Monday's over/under (6.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 7.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 7.5-point over/under set for Malik Beasley on Monday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 11.5.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Beasley's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is 1.0 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +124)

The 21.5-point over/under set for DeRozan on Monday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 23.3.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 2.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.