Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128)
  • Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 4.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +126)
  • Monday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 24.5. That is 2.0 more than his season average.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
  • Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Monday's over/under (6.5).
  • He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM
7.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 7.5-point over/under set for Malik Beasley on Monday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 11.5.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).
  • Beasley's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is 1.0 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for DeRozan on Monday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 23.3.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 16.5 points prop total set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 2.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).
  • Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

